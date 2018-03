March 15 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS

* ‍SEG HAS ENTERED INTO A RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 15, 2018​

* ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, SEG HAS ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO CLOSE APPROXIMATELY 18% OF ITS STORES​