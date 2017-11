Nov 2 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT

* Slate Retail REIT reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 funds from operations was $14.4 million or $0.31 per unit

* Q3 adjusted funds from operations was $11.2 million or $0.24 per unit

* REIT reported a $6.3 million increase in rental revenue to $30.0 million in Q3 compared to the third quarter of 2016

* REIT will increase its monthly distribution by 3.7% to U.S.$0.07 per unit, or U.S.$0.84 annually