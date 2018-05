May 1 (Reuters) - Slate Retail REIT:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE WAS $36.5 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF $9.3 MILLION OVER THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT INCREASED TO $0.33 PER UNIT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“AFFO”) WAS $11.0 MILLION OR $0.24 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: