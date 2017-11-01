BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.61​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc :
* Sleep Country Canada reports 17th consecutive quarter of growth with third quarter 2017 earnings
* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly same store sales growth was 7.3%
* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly revenue increased 10.1% to $177.1 million from $160.8 million in Q3 2016
* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly shr $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S