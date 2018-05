May 7 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc :

* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA REPORTS STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 12% TO $0.185 PER SHARE

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 8.9% TO $135.3 MILLION FROM $124.2 MILLION IN Q1 2017