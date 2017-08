Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* Reports Q2 ‍earnings per share (basic) $0.30​

* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017

* Quarterly ‍same store sales growth was 7.5%​

* Quarterly revenues increased 10.7% to $133.0 million from $120.2 million in Q2 2016

* Quarterly ‍adjusted earnings per share increased 18.5% to $0.32​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: