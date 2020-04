BRIEF-Sleep Number Says Negotiating Rent Abatements For Stores Closed Due To COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - Sleep Number Corp:

* SLEEP NUMBER HIGHLIGHTS BUSINESS CONTINUITY ENDEAVORS DURING PANDEMIC

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - STARTING MID-MARCH DISCONTINUED SHARE REPURCHASES, REDUCED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - NEGOTIATING RENT ABATEMENTS FOR STORES CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED MOST OF ITS RETAIL AND HOME DELIVERY OPERATIONS ACROSS COUNTRY

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - FURLOUGHING NEARLY 40% OF TOTAL COMPANY AND ANOTHER 30% OF TEAM MEMBERS ARE WORKING REDUCED HOURS

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ITS 401(K) MATCH AND OTHER BENEFIT PROGRAMS

* SLEEP NUMBER - CEO TO NOT RECEIVE CASH COMPENSATION FOR BALANCE OF YEAR THROUGH 50% DEFERRAL PLUS EXCHANGE OF REMAINING SALARY FOR RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

* SLEEP NUMBER - BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REDUCE CASH COMPENSATION IN EXCHANGE FOR RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

* SLEEP NUMBER - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO MEET LIQUIDITY NEEDS FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW AND EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* SLEEP NUMBER CORP - TAKEN ACTIONS THAT ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN MORE THAN $250 MILLION OF CASH SAVING