April 17 (Reuters) -

* MAKER OF BUMP STOCK DEVICES SLIDE FIRE SAYS ON SUNDAY, MAY 20, 2018 AT MIDNIGHT CST, CO WILL CEASE TAKING ORDERS FOR PRODUCTS AND SHUT DOWN WEBSITE

* MAKER OF BUMP STOCK DEVICES SLIDE FIRE SAYS ORDERS PLACED PRIOR TO MAY 20TH, 2018 WILL ALL BE PROCESSED AND SHIPPED