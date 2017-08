BRIEF-Sligro Food Group H1 EBITDA up 10.8 pct at EUR 74 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​28 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 74‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 66 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES EUR 1.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH (GROUP) 3.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.6 PERCENT GROWTH YEAR AGO

* TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHARE; EX-DATE SEPT 22, PAYMENT DATE OCT 2‍​

* EXPECTS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN FOOD SERVICE AND FOOD RETAIL SEGEMENTS TO CONTINUE ‍​

* EXPECTS MARKET GROWTH IN FOOD SERVICE AND FOOD RETAIL SEGEMENTS FOR 2017 TO EXCEED THAT OF 2016

* PROCESS AND NEGOTIATIONS TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BY AUTUMN OF 2017 ARE PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO PLAN AND IN A GOOD ATMOSPHERE

* ACQUISITIONS OF ISPC AND TINTELINGEN TO CONTRIBUTE AN ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF C. €45 MILLION TO SALES IN H2