BRIEF-Sligro Food Group Q1 Revenue up, Assumes Full Market Recovery Mid-2021

April 23 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 533 MILLION VERSUS EUR 528 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: Q2 ARE STILL UNDER COMPARABLE MARKET CONDITIONS AS Q1

* IN NETHERLANDS, CONSOLIDATION OF DE KWEKER ADDED € 25 MILLION TO SALES IN FIRST QUARTER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN Q3 AND Q4 EXPECT A SLOW BUT GRADUAL RECOVERY OF SALES MARKETS

* HOWEVER, WE ALSO ASSUME THAT OUR MARKETS WILL NEED UNTIL MID-2021 TO RECOVER TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS