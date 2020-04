BRIEF-Sligro Food Group Will Propose To Declare 2019 Dividend Of EUR 0.55 Per Share

April 3 (Reuters) - Sligro Food Group NV:

* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 9 JUNE 2020

* DECISION TAKEN NOT TO ALLOW ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (AGM) TO PROCEED ON 18 MARCH 2020. FOLLOWING THAT DECISION, WE HAVE NOW DECIDED TO HOLD AGM ON 9 JUNE 2020

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS: WILL PROPOSE TO SET DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF EUR 0.55 PER SHARE

* THIS AMOUNT IS EQUAL TO THE INTERIM DIVIDEND ALREADY PAID ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2019