BRIEF-Sligro Food Says Sales Will Not Recover To Pre-COVID-19 Levels Until H2 2021

July 1 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* WE DO NOT EXPECT THAT SALES WILL RECOVER TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS UNTIL THE SECOND HALF OF 2021

* BELIEVE THAT RESTORING OUR FINANCIAL POSITION MUST HAVE PRIORITY AND THAT THERE IS AN INSUFFICIENT BASIS FOR A DIVIDEND FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR 2020

* NO INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2020 WILL BE PAID IN THE AUTUMN

* ENTERED INTO CONSTRUCTIVE TALKS WITH OUR PRINCIPAL BANK AND USPP FINANCIERS AS SOON AS OUR SALES MARKETS STARTED TO BE HIT HARD BY THE GOVERNMENT MEASURES IMPOSED IN THE NETHERLANDS AND BELGIUM

* TALKS HAVE LED TO SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENTS ON OUR FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)