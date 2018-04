April 4 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT

* BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

* ‍ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS​

* PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST