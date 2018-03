BRIEF-SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates

March 26 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE AND PROVIDES ADDITIONAL UPDATES

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018​

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN​

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍HIGHER PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY DOWNTIME AT A THIRD PARTY PIPELINE SYSTEM IN EAGLE FORD IN Q1​

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍Q1 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSER TO UPPER END OF ORIGINAL GUIDANCE​

* SM ENERGY CO - SEES Q1 2018 CAPEX TO BE $350 MILLION

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BILLION, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

* SM ENERGY CO - EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

* SM ENERGY CO - ‍EXPECTED PRODUCTION GROWTH FROM NEW WELLS IS PRIMARILY PROJECTED FOR LATE IN QUARTER AND INTO Q3​