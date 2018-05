May 3 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.81

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VERSUS 134.4 MBOE/D

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MILLION VERSUS $372.7 MILLION