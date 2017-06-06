FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SM Energy raises Q2 production guidance to 10.7-11.1 mmboe
June 6, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SM Energy raises Q2 production guidance to 10.7-11.1 mmboe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sm Energy Co

* Announces operations update - increasing production guidance and positive early viper well results

* Production guidance is revised to 10.7-11.1 MMBOE for Q2 and 43.2-46.2 MMBOE for full year 2017.​

* Company has completed 31 wells in its eagle ford program year-to-date and current full year plan is to complete 39 wells

* Increasing production guidance by about 0.4 MMBOE, which is attributable to Q2, due to acceleration of completion activity at core Eagle Ford program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

