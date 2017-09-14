FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SM Energy says all of co's producing assets are located outside storm's path and were unharmed​
September 14, 2017 / 9:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-SM Energy says all of co's producing assets are located outside storm's path and were unharmed​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sm Energy Co

* SM Energy co - ‍All of company’s producing assets are located outside storm’s path and were unharmed​

* Sm energy - ‍Total effect on production from Hurricane Harvey estimated at 0.2 MMBoe

* SM Energy Co - All of company’s operations have returned to pre-Harvey production levels

* SM Energy - ‍Total effect on production from Hurricane Harvey effectively reduces previously provided Q3 2017 guidance to 10.6-11.0 MMBoe​

* SM Energy Co - Co’s ‍Eagle Ford daily operations were not affected by storm​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

