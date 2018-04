BRIEF-SM Energy Says Total Capital Spent In Q1 Slightly Ahead Of Guidance

April 17 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PREVIEW, PERMIAN OUTPERFORMANCE, AND REALIZED PRICING ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

* SM ENERGY CO - IN QUARTER, COSTS INCURRED $372 MILLION AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MILLION, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

* SM ENERGY CO - 10.14 MMBOE TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q1, EXCEEDING HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

* SM ENERGY CO - “RAMPED UP OUR MIDLAND OPERATIONS TO NINE RIGS”

* SM ENERGY CO - Q2 2018 PRODUCTION IS PROJECTED TO BE 9.7-10.1 MMBOE

* SM ENERGY CO - FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX

* SM ENERGY CO - Q2 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND IS PROJECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO Q1 OF 2018