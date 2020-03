BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings Says SM Prime Will Close All Its Metro Manila Malls Starting March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - SM Prime Holdings Inc:

* SM PRIME HOLDINGS - SM PRIME WILL CLOSE ALL ITS METRO MANILA MALLS STARTING MARCH 16

* SM PRIME- TO PROMOTE SOCIAL DISTANCING, EVENTS AND MASS GATHERINGS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED IN HOTELS, CONVENTION CENTERS, TRADE HALLS AND MOA ARENA

* SM PRIME - SUPERMARKETS, BANKS, PHARMACIES, HARDWARE, SELECT RESTAURANTS OFFERING HOME DELIVERY & TAKEOUT TO BE OPEN FROM 11AM-7PM, MONDAY-SUNDAY

* SM PRIME- MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: