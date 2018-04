April 24 (Reuters) - SM Prime Holdings Inc:

* EARMARKED 80 BILLION PESOS IN 2018 TO SUPPORT THE GROWTH OF CO’S KEY BUSINESSES IN THE COUNTRY

* CO, THROUGH SM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, TARGETS TO LAUNCH AT LEAST 15,000 RESIDENTIAL UNITS THIS YEAR

* DECLARED A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.30 PESOS AND SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.05 PESOS PER SHARE