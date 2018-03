BRIEF-SMA Solar proposes a dividend of 0.35 euros a share

March 28 (Reuters) - SMA Solar:

* DGAP-NEWS: SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG SETS NEW SALES RECORD IN 2017, ACHIEVES TOP END OF EARNINGS GUIDANCE AND ANTICIPATES POSITIVE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2018

* DIVIDEND 0.35 EURPER SHARE VERSUS 0.26 EURPER SHARE YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 891 MILLION EUR

* ‍MANAGING BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR0.35 PER SHARE (2016: EUR0.26 PER SHARE)​

* ‍MANAGING BOARD ANTICIPATES SALES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR180 MILLION AND EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY EUR18 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 AND CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE​

* ‍SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG (SMA/FWB: S92) GENERATED A NEW SALES RECORD IN 2017 WITH AROUND 8.5 GW OF INVERTER OUTPUT SOLD (2016: 8.2 GW).​

* ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR97.3 MILLION (EBITDA MARGIN: 10.9%; 2016: EUR141.5 MILLION, 14.9%) AND WAS THEREFORE AT TOP END OF GUIDANCE​

* ‍ALL SEGMENTS WERE PROFITABLE IN LAST FISCAL YEAR.​

* ‍NET INCOME WAS AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT EUR30.1 MILLION (2016: EUR29.6 MILLION)​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE THUS AMOUNTED TO EUR0.87 (2016: EUR0.85)​

* ‍DUE TO ITS ATTRACTIVE BUSINESS MODEL AND INCREASED FLEXIBILITY, SMA GENERATED HIGH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF EUR116.8 MILLION (2016: EUR147.5 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, SMA MANAGING BOARD IS ANTICIPATING SALES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR180 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR173.2 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, SMA MANAGING BOARD IS ANTICIPATING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR18 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR15.9 MILLION)​

* ‍SMA MANAGING BOARD IS CONFIRMING ITS SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR AS PUBLISHED ON JANUARY 24, 2018, WHICH FORECASTS SALES OF BETWEEN EUR900 MILLION AND EUR1,000 MILLION AND EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR90 MILLION AND EUR110 MILLION​