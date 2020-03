BRIEF-Smart Eye Gets Four Contrats Worth In Total About SEK 500 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Smart Eye AB (publ):

* SMART EYE CROWNED BY SUCCESS, ANNOUNCES 24 NEW DESIGN WINS WITH FOUR DIFFERENT OEMS IN ONE FELL SWOOP

* ESTIMATED COMBINED LIFE-TIME VALUE OF FOUR CONTRACTS IS AT LEAST 500 MSEK

* CAR PLATFORMS ARE ALL ESTIMATED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION IN 2022 WITH A STRING OF NEW CARS BEING LAUNCHED OVER FOLLOWING YEARS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE WITH CURRENT MARKET VOLATILITY DUE TO CORONA VIRUS, SMART EYE HAS DECIDED TO LOWER ITS OPERATING COSTS IN ORDER TO CONSERVE CASH

COST REDUCTION PROGRAM ENTERS INTO EFFECT IMMEDIATELY