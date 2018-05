May 2 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 SALES $1.016 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.02 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: