22 days ago
BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
July 25, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* Smart & Final Stores, Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $1.078 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.3 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.0 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees fy‍ capital expenditures $120 - $130 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

