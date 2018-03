March 14 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc:

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO APPOINTMENT

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, AJAY SHAH, HAS AGREED TO ACCEPT FULL-TIME POSITION AS NEXT PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SMART​

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍AJAY SHAH WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍IAIN MACKENZIE WILL REMAIN ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND WILL CONTINUE AS CO-CEO UNTIL TRANSITION TO SHAH IS COMPLETE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)