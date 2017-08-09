BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- ‍extends maturities of term loans to august 2022 and revolver to february 2022​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- refinancing transaction increases principal amount of term loans from $151 million to $165 million​

* Smart Global Holdings-due to refinancing term loans, 1.9 million second tranche warrants exercisable at $0.03/share previously issued to lenders, terminated​