BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Q2 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.73

March 22 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc:

* SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $314 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $290.6 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.73

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 NET SALES - GAAP / NON-GAAP $320 TO $340 MILLION​

* SEES Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.74 TO $1.82

* SEES ‍Q3 2018 DILUTED EPS - GAAP $1.61 TO $1.69​

* SEES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61 TO $1.69

* SEES ‍ Q3 DILUTED EPS - NON-GAAP $1.74 TO $1.82​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26, REVENUE VIEW $292.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: