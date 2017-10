BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc:

* Smart Global Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Sees Q1 2018 ‍net sales of $225 to $240 million​

* Sees Q1 2018 ‍earnings per share $0.66 to $0.70​

* Sees ‍Q1 2018 gross margin 21% to 22%​

* Sees ‍Q1 2018 non -GAAP earnings per share $0.79 to $0.83​

* Qtrly ‍net sales $223.0 million versus $146.2​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: