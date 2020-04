BRIEF-Smart Parking Implemented Reduction In Fees For Directors Of 40%

April 2 (Reuters) - Smart Parking Ltd:

* WITH LOCKDOWN IN UK, PARKING SERVICES DIVISION IS EXPERIENCING A LOWER VOLUME OF CARS UTILISING OUR MANAGED CAR PARKING FACILITIES

* TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN CAR VOLUME WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT LEVEL OF PARKING BREACH NOTICE ISSUANCE AND REVENUE RECEIVED

* SALARY REDUCTION OF ALL OTHER STAFF OF BETWEEN 10% & 15%

* DEFERRAL OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PROJECTS & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE INCLUDING ROLL OUT OF TECHNOLOGY ON NEW UK PARKING SITES DURING LOCKDOWN

* FREEZE ON ALL RECRUITMENT AND TRAVEL EXPENSES

* COST REDUCTIONS MEASURES HAVE AN ANNUALISED REDUCTION OF AUD$6.7M IN COSTS