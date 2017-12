Dec 14 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* SMART SAND SAYS ON DEC 12, CO ENTERED INTO MULTI-YEAR MASTER PRODUCT PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPX ENERGY PRODUCTION - SEC FILING

* SMART SAND - EXPECT WPX ENERGY PRODUCTION WILL BEGIN PURCHASING FRAC SAND UNDER AGREEMENT IN JAN 2018

* SMART SAND SAYS AGREEMENT IS STRUCTURED AS TAKE-OR-PAY AGREEMENT.