April 12 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* SMART SAND INC SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT IS TO INCREASE AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER FACILITY BY $15 MILLION TO $60 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2GSrCRR]