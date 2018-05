BRIEF-Smart Sand To Acquire Quickthree Solutions

May 9 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* SMART SAND, INC. TO ACQUIRE “LAST MILE” WELLSITE STORAGE SOLUTIONS PROVIDER QUICKTHREE SOLUTIONS

* SMART SAND INC - TRANSACTION PROVIDES FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $42.75 MILLION

* SMART SAND INC - PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF $30 MILLION PAYABLE AT CLOSING AND UP TO $12.75 MILLION IN POTENTIAL EARNOUT PAYMENTS

* SMART SAND INC - SMART SAND WILL ACQUIRE QUICKTHREE’S CURRENT PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* SMART SAND-DEAL TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, ADVANCES UNDER CREDIT FACILITY & AT OPTION, ISSUANCE OF 728,004 SHARES OF STOCK VALUED AT $5 MILLION

* SMART SAND INC - PLANS TO MAKE OFFERS OF EMPLOYMENT TO ALL CURRENT QUICKTHREE EMPLOYEES

* SMART SAND INC - ALVIN HERMAN AND ERIN HERMAN WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH SMART SAND AFTER DEAL CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: