BRIEF-Smartcentres REIT issues $500 mln Unsecured Debenture

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust :

* SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION SERIES R AND SERIES S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURE ISSUE

* SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AGREED TO ISSUE $250 MILLION SERIES S AND $250 MILLION SERIES R SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES ON AN AGENCY BASIS

* SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SERIES R DEBENTURES WILL CARRY FLOATING RATE OF 3-MONTH CDOR + 66 BASIS POINTS,WILL MATURE ON DEC 21, 2020

* SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SAYS SERIES S DEBENTURES WILL CARRY COUPON OF 3.834% AND WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 21, 2027