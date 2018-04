April 24 (Reuters) - SmartFinancial Inc:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* SMARTFINANCIAL SAYS QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $16.8 MILLION VERSUS $15.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017