June 10 (Reuters) - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd:

* CURRENTLY EXPECT H1 2020 NPATA TO BE C. $32MLN

* COVID-19 HAS HAD ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE IN LATTER PART OF MARCH, APRIL & MAY

* AT MAY-END, HAD C. $81 MILLION IN CASH HOLDINGS & NET DEBT POSITION OF C. $19 MILLION