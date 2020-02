BRIEF-Smartone Telecommunications Posts HY Net Profit Of HK$265 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd :

* HY GROUP SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED BY 3% TO HK$2,412 MILLION

* HY GROUP NET PROFIT WAS 20% LOWER AT HK$265 MILLION

* INITIAL ESTIMATES OF CAPEX, INCLUDING 5G, OVER NEXT 5-YRS TO NOT BE MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN WHAT CO INCURRED LAST 5-YRS

* INBOUND AND OUTBOUND ROAMING WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED DUE TO REDUCED TRAVEL

* INITIAL GROUP CAPEX ESTIMATES OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS NOT MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN COST INCURRED OVER LAST FIVE YEARS