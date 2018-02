BRIEF-SmarTone Telecommunications Posts HY Profit After Income Tax Attributable Of HK$328.1 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd :

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 18 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍CUSTOMERS’ LONGER HANDSET REPLACEMENT CYCLE WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT ON HANDSET SALES​

* “‍OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IS VERY CHALLENGING AND WILL LIKELY REMAIN SO IN NEAR-TERM​”

* ‍INTENSE COMPETITIVE PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, EXERTING PRESSURE ON PRICE PLANS​

* HY SERVICE REVENUE HK$2.52 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.67 BILLION

* HY PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$328.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$393.4 MILLION