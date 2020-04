BRIEF-Smartpay Holdings Says Business Achieved 32% Increase In Q4 Revenue

April 20 (Reuters) - SmartPay Holdings Ltd:

* BUSINESS ACHIEVED 32% INCREASE IN Q4 REVENUE

* SEEN DECLINE IN AGGREGATE TRANSACTIONAL REVENUES THROUGH TERMINALS OF AROUND 40% IN AUSTRALIA DUE TO MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* CONFIRM MET AUSTRALIAN DEPLOYMENT TARGET OF 2,500 NET NEW TERMINALS FOR FULL FY

* SEEING REDUCTION IN NEW TERMINAL SALES DURING LOCK-DOWN PERIOD IN AUSTRALIA

* AUSTRALIAN ACQUIRING TERMINALS GROWN TO 4,613 TRANSACTING TERMINALS TO END OF MARCH

* EXTENDED BANKING FACILITIES UNTIL 30 JUNE 2021 & SECURED INITIAL DEFERMENT OF PRINCIPAL REPAYMENT (MARCH 2020)

* NOT EXPOSED TO TRANSACTIONAL IMPACTS IN NZ MARKET FROM NZ GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 LOCK-DOWN MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: