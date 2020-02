BRIEF-SMC Electric Says Applied To Stock Exchange For Approval Of Listing Of Shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - SMC Electric Ltd:

* APPLIES TO STOCK EXCHANGE TO GET APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF, AND PERMISSION TO DEAL IN, SHARES IN ISSUE

* EXPECTED THAT DEALINGS IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE WILL COMMENCE AT 9 : 00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, 17 MARCH

* SHARE OFFER COMPRISES PUBLIC OFFER OF 187.5 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING 50% OF OFFER SHARES

* SHARE OFFER ALSO COMPRISES PLACING OF 187.5 MILLION SHARES

* OFFER PRICE WILL NOT BE MORE THAN HK$0.38/SHARE & EXPECTED TO BE NOT LESS THAN HK$0.335/SHARE