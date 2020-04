BRIEF-SMCP Says Executive Committee Gives Up 30% Of Fixed Compensation

April 22 (Reuters) - SMCP SA:

* SOLIDARITY ACTIONS AGAINST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN COMING WEEKS, GROUP WILL DONATE 50,000 SURGICAL MASKS TO HOME CARE COMPANIES OPERATING IN FRANCE.

* DONATION OF 8,000 METERS OF FABRIC, ELASTIC AND RIBBON BY DE FURSAC TO FRENCH DEPARTMENT OF LA CREUSE

* BOARD MEMBERS JOINED THIS INITIATIVE BY REDUCING THEIR ATTENDANCE FEES BY 30%

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS GIVEN UP 30% OF ITS FIXED COMPENSATION DURING THIS PERIOD