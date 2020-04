April 24 (Reuters) - SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd :

* OFFEROR LOOKING TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN CO EXPECTS ABOUT TWO MORE MONTHS TO FINALISE DUE DILIGENCE EXERCISE

* MORE TIME FOR DUE DILIGENCE IS REQUIRED DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)