Aug 8 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* Revenue was $751.2 million in Q217, an increase of 8.8pct YOY from $690.2 million in 2Q16.

* Qtrly net profit attributable $36.271 million versus $97.643 million a year ago

* In Q3 2017 co expects revenue to be flat to up by 3pct QOQ.