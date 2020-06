June 2 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILE DIRECT CLUB EXPANDS SMILESHOPS THROUGH NEWLY ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH WATSONS IN ASIA

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB - PARTNERSHIP WITH WATSONS TO EXPAND SMILESHOPS IN WATSONS STORES WITH FIRST LOCATIONS IN MONG KOK AND KWUN TONG IN HONG KONG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: