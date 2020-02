Feb 25 (Reuters) - SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC:

* SMILE DIRECT CLUB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SHR LOSS $0.25

* Q4 REVENUE $197 MLN VS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $199.9 MLN

* Q4 SHR ESTIMATE $-0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 2019 UNIQUE ALIGNER SHIPMENTS OF 115,042, COMPARED TO 76,372 IN Q4 OF 2018

* SAYS PROFITABILITY WILL ALSO BE A BIG FOCUS FOR US IN 2020

* AVERAGE ALIGNER GROSS SALES PRICE (“ASP”) OF $1,771 FOR Q4 2019 COMPARED TO $1,797 IN Q4 2018