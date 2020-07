BRIEF-SmileDirectClub Announces Continued International Expansion With Openings In Singapore And Austria

July 1 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - ANNOUNCED CONTINUED INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH OPENINGS IN SINGAPORE AND AUSTRIA

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB - REOPENING IN GERMANY, PLANS TO LAUNCH INTO NEW REGIONS THROUGHOUT EUROPE, LATIN AMERICA, ASIA PACIFIC & MORE IN 2020

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB - FIRST SINGAPORE SMILESHOP LOCATED IN HARBOURFRONT CENTRE IS NOW OPEN

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - AUSTRIA SMILESHOPS LOCATED IN VIENNA ARE SLATED TO OPEN IN EARLY JULY