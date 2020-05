May 18 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - SMILEDIRECTCLUB FILES $2.8 BILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST NBC OVER NIGHTLY NEWS STORY

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - SEEKING TO RECOVER TREBLE DAMAGES PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE'S CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT IN LAWSUIT AGAINST NBC