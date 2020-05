BRIEF-SmileDirectClub Q1 Loss Per Share $0.28

May 13 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 REVENUE $197 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $219.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.19 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB- ALTHOUGH MARKETING SPEND WAS REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 90% OVER PAST 60 DAYS, KIT AND SCAN VOLUME WAS DOWN BY ONLY APPROXIMATELY 40%

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB- PUT IN PLACE SEVERAL COST MANAGEMENT MEASURES, INCLUDING THE SUSPENSION OF MOST OF ITS MARKETING SPEND

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB- WELL CAPITALIZED TO ACHIEVE OUR LONG-TERM GROWTH TARGETS

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB- ENTERED INTO A NEW DEBT FACILITY WITH HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

* AVERAGE ALIGNER GROSS SALES PRICE OF $1,770 FOR Q1