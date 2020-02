Feb 19 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST ITS CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER FROM DENTAL BOARD OF CALIFORNIA

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB- DR. SULITZER’S LICENSE REMAINS IN GOOD STANDING, AS IT DOES IN EVERY STATE IN WHICH HE IS LICENSED

* ACCUSATIONS AGAINST SMILEDIRECTCLUB’S CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER ARE FACTUALLY INACCURATE

* SAYS CO STANDS BEHIND ITS DOCTORS AFTER MEDIA REPORTS WITH ALLEGATIONS