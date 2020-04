April 28 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILE DIRECT CLUB SAYS IT IS MAKING PLANS TO SLOWLY REOPEN SMILESHOPS BEGINNING IN MAY IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES AS LOCAL GOVERNMENTS BEGIN TO LIFT BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS.

* SMILE DIRECT CLUB SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED A PATENT FOR ITS SMILESHOP INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED A PATENT FOR ITS SMILESHOP INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY