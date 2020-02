Feb 14 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO AN NBC NIGHTLY NEWS STORY ON COMPANY, WHICH AIRED YESTERDAY

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - THERE IS NO INVESTIGATION INTO SMILEDIRECTCLUB BY FEDERAL DRUG ADMINISTRATION OR FTC

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - SMILEDIRECTCLUB IS IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH FDA REGULATIONS, INCLUDING ITS 510K MANUFACTURING CERTIFICATION